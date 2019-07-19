Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Contrasting side by side

As Shipping companies, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.53 N/A 0.10 32.25 Kirby Corporation 77 1.54 N/A 1.31 63.43

In table 1 we can see Diana Shipping Inc. and Kirby Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kirby Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Diana Shipping Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Diana Shipping Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diana Shipping Inc. and Kirby Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Diana Shipping Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kirby Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Diana Shipping Inc. and Kirby Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kirby Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Diana Shipping Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.25, while its potential upside is 17.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.8% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.5% of Kirby Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46% Kirby Corporation -0.28% 6.91% 10.57% 9.24% -7.38% 23.26%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Kirby Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Kirby Corporation beats Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.