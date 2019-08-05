Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Shipping company, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diana Shipping Inc. has 40.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Diana Shipping Inc. has 17.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Diana Shipping Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.70% 1.40% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Diana Shipping Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. N/A 3 19.94 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Diana Shipping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Diana Shipping Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

$4.25 is the consensus target price of Diana Shipping Inc., with a potential upside of 32.40%. The potential upside of the peers is 50.69%. Based on the results given earlier, Diana Shipping Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diana Shipping Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. has weaker performance than Diana Shipping Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Diana Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Diana Shipping Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diana Shipping Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.