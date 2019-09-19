Diana Shipping F (DSX) Position Held by Lesa Sroufe & Co; Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Price Rose While Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3299. About 118,439 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $320.12. About 69,072 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 9,700 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Company reported 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.07% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 323,524 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0% or 700 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 26,045 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandler Capital Mgmt has 2.09% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 3,269 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 105,522 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 37,709 shares. 67,345 are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 29,764 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 115,909 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 16,423 shares.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 34,123 shares to 125,396 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 58.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.