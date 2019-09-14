Diana Shipping F (DSX) Holding Upped by Lesa Sroufe & Co; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Value Declined While Omega Advisors Upped Stake

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 195,513 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 12.95M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.56M, up from 9.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.21M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 6.55 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 170,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dupont De Nemours Inc by 729,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Financial Services.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. The insider Restrepo William J bought $359,065.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 30,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 124,983 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv. Morgan Stanley reported 2.04 million shares stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 31,112 shares. Sei Invests Commerce owns 11,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waterstone Capital LP invested 0.68% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 236,324 shares. City Hldgs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 364,400 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 19,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Llc stated it has 25,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.