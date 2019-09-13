Diana Shipping F (DSX) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Increased Holding by $566,868; Horan Capital Management Upped Atvi (ATVI) Stake by $6.06 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.31 million market cap company. It closed at $3.45 lastly. It is up 24.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Atvi (ATVI) by 410.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 128,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 160,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Atvi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 10.92 million shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,114 shares to 271,719 shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg (NYSE:PG) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,661 shares, and cut its stake in Fb (NASDAQ:FB).