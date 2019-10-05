Diana Shipping (DSX) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Shorts at Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Raised By 3.8%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) had an increase of 3.8% in short interest. ULTA’s SI was 2.53 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.8% from 2.44 million shares previously. With 721,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s short sellers to cover ULTA’s short positions. The SI to Ulta Beauty Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

In a analysts report issued to clients on Saturday, 5 October, BidaskScore boosted shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to a “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), Mary Dillon, Has Just Spent US$308k Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ulta Beauty Director Buys $87M In Shares, Sending Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty: A Clear Valuation Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty rallies after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. Another trade for 243,849 shares valued at $58.89M was made by HEILBRONN CHARLES on Thursday, September 26. The insider Dillon Mary N bought $308,321.

Among 11 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $286.67’s average target is 14.39% above currents $250.6 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 18 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 30 by UBS. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $25000 target. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, August 30 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Griffin Asset has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisor Lc holds 0.03% or 735 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 3,157 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Foundry Lc reported 0.02% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 46,956 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 203,260 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel accumulated 5,552 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Monetary Management Grp Inc accumulated 0.54% or 4,084 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Limited has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,429 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 250,497 shares. Wafra holds 45,266 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.06 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 21.23 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

It closed at $3.44 lastly. It is up 24.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96 million for 28.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $339.32 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.