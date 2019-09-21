Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Value Rose While Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered by $5.17 Million Its Stake; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 42,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 375,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.43M, up from 333,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 471,517 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 284,440 shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has 5,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Cap has 0.44% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bardin Hill Mngmt Prtnrs LP owns 170,318 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 127,915 shares. Orbimed Advsrs holds 0.35% or 219,900 shares. Opus Point Partners Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.47% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 9,699 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 204,319 shares. 10,207 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,409 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 93,200 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 0% or 17,327 shares in its portfolio. Tig Lc has 2.65% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 270,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares to 6,617 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,373 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73 million and $586.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 14.51 million shares to 63.12M shares, valued at $78.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.