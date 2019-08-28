Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.55 Million; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Declined While Heartland Advisors Trimmed by $5.52 Million Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 212,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 181,129 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 393,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 4.50M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp analyzed 2.27 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $324.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 92,055 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500.



Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 145,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR).



Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.