Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Holding; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Cut Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 893,013 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96M, down from 906,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 6.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 50,210 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 40,286 shares to 96,189 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 240,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Dfa Emerging Mkts Core Equity (DFCEX).