Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holds Position in Centurylink (CTL)

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 82.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 473,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 573,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 136,939 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 14.12M shares traded or 8.65% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 86.79 million shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 169 shares. Fairfax Fincl Limited Can owns 1.17% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.36M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Da Davidson And Com has 25,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lee Danner Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd holds 1.47% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 349,256 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 153 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Limited Company has invested 0.34% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 27,285 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.05% or 1.48M shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 600,000 shares. 3.25 million are held by Swiss Natl Bank.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 4.17M shares to 19.31 million shares, valued at $264.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 592,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).