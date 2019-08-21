Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Upped Its Position by $1.44 Million; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Stock Price Rose While Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Holding by $567,000

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 2,153 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3801. About 3,166 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 129,300 shares to 147,100 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys.