Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by 3G Capital Partners Lp

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 284,372 shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,994 shares. Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management has 4.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,700 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct holds 2.81% or 1.24M shares. Moreover, Beacon Financial Group Inc has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,074 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp accumulated 358,394 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,640 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,224 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2.15% or 4.60 million shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indexiq Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields & Lc owns 4.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,631 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp accumulated 22,105 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 1.12% or 8,100 shares.

