Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $4.55 Million as Shares Rose; Oracle Com (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 176,403 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mngmt reported 224,523 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Company accumulated 82,613 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Co owns 34,140 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citizens & Northern holds 1.17% or 39,091 shares. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt Company reported 51,990 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,180 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Madison Invest Holding has 7,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York, a New York-based fund reported 67,068 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt accumulated 4,646 shares or 0.04% of the stock. North Amer Management has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 26,721 shares. Punch Invest Management Inc has 0.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 92,940 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,535 shares.