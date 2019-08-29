Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 446,193 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 43,467 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Incorporated accumulated 0.28% or 218,435 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Hilton Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,084 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 227,714 shares. Mason Street Limited has 73,544 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 11,512 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,025 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0.1% or 2.72M shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 12 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Capital Investment Counsel reported 13,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 419,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 300 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Diana Shipping Inc.’s (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With Cargill – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Erato – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.