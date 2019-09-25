Diana Shipping (DSX) Share Price Rose While Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed by $5.17 Million Its Position; Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Stock Price Rose While Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 1.02M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 187,888 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38M shares to 10.84M shares, valued at $116.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 2.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 27.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 44,968 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 14,329 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 375,500 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 616,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Suntrust Banks holds 28,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Inc, a New York-based fund reported 50,100 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 67,859 shares. Capital Inc Ok reported 1.06M shares. Crawford Counsel reported 2.11M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 4,318 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 27,201 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 1.51% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

