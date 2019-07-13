Diana Shipping (DSX) Position Has Increased by Kopernik Global Investors Llc; Kb Home (KBH) Stock Rose While Jump Trading Has Raised Position by $452,496

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 1.28M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 284,372 shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) CEO Simeon Palios on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: DryShips Inc. vs. Diana Shipping Inc. – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shares of Whiting Petroleum Drop on Acquisition Rumors – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Livent, and Myriad Genetics Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 116 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 75 shares. Hsbc Public Llc reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 57,458 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 16,521 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 30,803 shares. James Investment Research invested in 0.06% or 37,353 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 143,983 shares. 50,172 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co. Bluecrest accumulated 9,247 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.59 million shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 32,877 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 143,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,003 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Oakmont in Georgetown, Texas – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Eagle Hammock in Central Florida – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.