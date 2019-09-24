Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed Stake; As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 193,516 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,958 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.29 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73 million and $586.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 199,315 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $27.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).