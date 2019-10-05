Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $5.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) as Stock Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 112,518 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.41 million, up from 104,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $302.34. About 605,664 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.32 million market cap company. It closed at $3.44 lastly. It is up 24.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fmr Limited Com holds 227,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Management Lc stated it has 1.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oz Mgmt Lp owns 35,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 170,800 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Macquarie Group owns 290,290 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,489 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.97% or 75,305 shares. Asset One Commerce Limited holds 0.15% or 82,320 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.32% or 2,000 shares. South State reported 12,166 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 7,400 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited has 6,622 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.16% or 5,580 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10,457 shares to 32,910 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,074 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

