Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Stake in Vmware (VMW) by $93.68 Million as Market Value Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 673,074 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 313,794 shares traded or 61.87% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 34.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,524 are owned by Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,067 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 6,340 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Atria Limited Liability Corporation has 6,061 shares. Ent Fin Serv has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 41 shares. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 32,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dubuque Bancshares Company invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 37,482 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested 0.08% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Karp Mgmt owns 7,023 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.17% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $30.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.