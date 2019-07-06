Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Position Held by Adelante Capital Management Llc; Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holder Argent Trust Company Has Increased Position by $439,116 as Share Value Declined

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,071 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 7,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.73M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.37 lastly. It is down 8.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents Webcast to Discuss ADA Presentations and Diabetes Portfolio Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo’s oral semaglutide successful in two late-stage T2D studies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. Pfizer – Yahoo Finance” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval of Fast Track Designation for Empagliflozin for Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,946 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $25.11 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 9,486 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Invest House Limited Liability Corp owns 35,225 shares. At National Bank owns 3,914 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.2% or 2,693 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.53% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd invested in 0.54% or 730 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 47,908 shares. Filament Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.86% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2,470 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,317 shares. Drexel Morgan reported 2,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,546 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $86.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,710 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence stated it has 0.05% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 14,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 137,028 are owned by Indexiq Advisors. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 82,800 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,797 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Co. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 4.85M shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 100,117 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 136,743 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 74,200 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co owns 3,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adelante Cap Management Limited Company reported 1.98% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 271,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eii Mngmt accumulated 89,470 shares.