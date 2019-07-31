DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) Sentiment Is 1.23

Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased their positions in Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. DRH’s profit would be $62.46M giving it 8.21 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s analysts see 47.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 1.30M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Financial Inv Mngmt owns 944,887 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cna holds 0.08% or 33,571 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 232,100 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 728,452 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 66,438 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 527,522 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 71,340 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 310,676 shares. State Street Corp holds 10.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 75,300 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 153 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 570,266 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Firm owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 97,957 shares traded or 53.00% up from the average. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has declined 18.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.60% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $225.56 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

