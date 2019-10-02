DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Skytop Capital Management Upped By $6.17 Million Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc acquired 616,919 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 1.77 million shares with $17.74M value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 742,164 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report $0.26 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. DRH’s profit would be $52.05M giving it 9.57 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 811,122 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Firm owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 151,024 are held by Amer Intl Group. Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.26M shares stake. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,664 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 39,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 74,806 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 3.28 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 4.85 million shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 1.33M shares. Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 3.51M shares. 95,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).