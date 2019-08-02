DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Hotel/Motel businesses, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality Company 10 2.24 N/A 0.45 22.58 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Sotherly Hotels Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.00% 4.9% 2.9% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Sotherly Hotels Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality Company 1 2 0 2.67 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 6.92% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Sotherly Hotels Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 38.6%. Insiders held 1.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.7% -1.76% -7.87% -0.2% -14.08% 10.9% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year DiamondRock Hospitality Company has weaker performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.