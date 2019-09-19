DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has 96.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand DiamondRock Hospitality Company has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have DiamondRock Hospitality Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.00% 4.90% 2.90% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares DiamondRock Hospitality Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality Company N/A 10 22.58 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.19

$9.5 is the average target price of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, with a potential downside of -6.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 28.07%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DiamondRock Hospitality Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.7% -1.76% -7.87% -0.2% -14.08% 10.9% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year DiamondRock Hospitality Company was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s competitors are 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s competitors beat DiamondRock Hospitality Company on 5 of the 6 factors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.