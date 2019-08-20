Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Valuation Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered by $12.50 Million Its Holding; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 1.61M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 10.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $49.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 732,696 shares. Silver Point Lp owns 16.23M shares for 19.84% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates accumulated 57,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Llc accumulated 26,243 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 117,500 shares. Brigade Cap Management LP owns 2.52 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP reported 0.28% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 185 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.38M shares. Par Mngmt stated it has 3.60M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 269,058 were accumulated by Comerica Financial Bank. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 5.97 million shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Ltd Co owns 66,283 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 51.21 million shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock acquires hotel at base of Golden Gate Bridge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.