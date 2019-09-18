DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH) to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019; Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Fedex (FDX) Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 25.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc acquired 2,194 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 10,717 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 8,523 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 3.26 million shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

DiamondRock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:DRH) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality Co’s current price of $10.11 translates into 1.24% yield. DiamondRock Hospitality Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 3.03 million shares traded or 68.71% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. On Friday, July 12 Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 600 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 32,665 shares to 18,015 valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 13,025 shares and now owns 135,518 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Cap has 74,396 shares. Essex Services Incorporated invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Weiss Multi owns 16,500 shares. 50 are held by Field And Main Comml Bank. Spirit Of America Corp New York invested in 0.18% or 7,185 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 9,830 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 17,115 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 58,984 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 2,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Garde Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,807 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0.04% or 1.73 million shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Among 18 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $196.84’s average target is 13.58% above currents $173.3 stock price. FedEx had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 467,980 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 8,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 101,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 16,243 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 227,911 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 374,800 shares. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 39,155 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.03% or 627,438 shares. Next Fincl Grp owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 312,489 shares. Mesirow Inv invested 1.47% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 3.28 million are held by Dimensional Fund L P. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 107,647 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

