Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed by $10.00 Million Its Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Its Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Holding as Stock Rose

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 2.87 million shares traded or 57.24% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 97,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 161,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.08 million, down from 259,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 222,162 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 02/05/2018 – Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Philadelphia; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 26/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – WOODSPRING SUITES ACHIEVES RECORD-SETTING DEVELOPMENT GROWTH SINCE CHOICE HOTELS ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $51.85 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru holds 0.02% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 15,749 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16,505 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 239,993 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 44,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 43,595 were accumulated by Thompson Investment. Lsv Asset accumulated 4.85M shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 54,385 shares. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Lp has 1% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 97 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,214 shares in its portfolio. 136,717 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Eii Mngmt Incorporated owns 90,775 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America reported 72,569 shares.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.41 million for 17.72 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,320 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.14% or 923,945 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl accumulated 5,029 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 7,029 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0% or 5,257 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 7 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Citigroup Inc reported 38,723 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). New York-based Group Inc has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). M&T Bancorp stated it has 12,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,008 shares to 42,163 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 143,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).