Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $12.50 Million; Harvest Fund Advisors Increases Holding in Oneok New (OKE)

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 86,506 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76M, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 143,273 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.52M shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $109.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.78M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited invested in 0% or 80 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 224 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 18,328 shares in its portfolio. One Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 4,372 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 45.89 million shares. Cushing Asset Lp stated it has 2.34M shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. Capital Corp Va has 0.19% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hanseatic Mngmt Services invested in 0.02% or 297 shares. Retail Bank invested in 6,585 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 118,626 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Eagle Advsrs Lc holds 1.19 million shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. 93,916 were reported by Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk). Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru Co accumulated 3,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 61,817 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Why DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock’s Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.