Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Position; As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Suntrust Banks Lifted Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 38,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 441,372 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 403,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 3.12 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 99,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 723,820 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 823,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 6.59M shares traded or 244.26% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares to 171,562 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.87 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 53,721 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $136.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

