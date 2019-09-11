Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Decreased Holding; Ironsides Asset Advisors Cut Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Share Price Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 275,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 944,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 2.09 million shares traded or 27.84% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 22,453 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. The Illinois-based Rmb Management Ltd has invested 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,543 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 21,124 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 4,899 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). American National Ins Tx reported 128,975 shares. Research And Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 48,820 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Coho Limited has invested 4.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Victory Capital Management reported 13,236 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bbt Lc reported 16,593 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 1.35 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity invested in 63,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Management Grp Incorporated owns 2.26M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 405,905 shares. 74,200 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 122,898 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 378,900 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Chevy Chase Hldgs stated it has 63,670 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 184,171 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Raymond James And Associates reported 0% stake.