Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Position by $10.00 Million; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Holding In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Increased

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 28,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 277,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84 million, up from 249,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 2.62M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.86 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

