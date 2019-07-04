Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $12.50 Million; Archon Partners Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 490,396 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has 32.45 million shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 31,504 shares. Resolution Ltd owns 4.04M shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. 1,030 are held by Whittier. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has invested 0.15% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 141,372 are owned by Nomura Asset. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 707,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 250,816 shares. Everence holds 0.05% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 24,980 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 0% or 131,458 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 235,182 shares. 539 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.45 million for 8.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts has 10.45M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Glaxis Cap Ltd Liability Com has 6.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,420 shares. Raymond James holds 254,399 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Family Mgmt invested 1.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cahill Financial Advsrs invested in 0.09% or 845 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 141,683 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Com reported 1,053 shares. 69,681 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd.

