Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Heico New (HEI.A) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Upped Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04M, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 288,279 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 1.72M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 131,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp invested in 0.04% or 2.26M shares. Smith Graham & Com Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 785,099 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 3,189 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 112,124 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 790,275 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Com owns 17,797 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adelante Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.73 million shares. Lsv Asset has 0.08% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 99,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 69,120 shares. Eii Cap owns 0.53% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 89,470 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 0% or 55,018 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality taps Wells Fargo exec for CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.