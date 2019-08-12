Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined; N B T Bancorp (NBTB) Market Valuation Rose While California Public Employees Retirement System Cut Holding

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.54 lastly. It is up 14.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in N B T Bancorp Inc (NBTB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 10,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 94,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 105,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in N B T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 65,238 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.88 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 18,502 shares to 184,893 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 250,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NBTB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Lpl Ltd Co has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 201,286 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 86,519 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 40,141 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,388 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Earnest Ltd has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 34,676 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). 88,252 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sg Americas Limited Co has 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Mngmt Lc reported 16,593 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 11,688 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0% or 131,458 shares. Spirit Of America Corp Ny stated it has 0.37% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Resolution Capital accumulated 4.04 million shares or 1.42% of the stock. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America owns 191,753 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited has invested 0.14% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Shelton Cap has 0.08% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Nomura Asset Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 141,372 shares. 71,340 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Kempen Capital Management Nv has invested 0.46% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 527,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.