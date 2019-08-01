Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $12.50 Million; Wisconsin Capital Management Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $667,500 as Stock Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 1.85 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 30,544 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 154,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 326,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 378,900 shares. 26,619 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Prudential holds 5.56 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 42,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 183 shares. Principal Inc invested in 1.64M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 411,982 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 4.56 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 655,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.80M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap holds 0.12% or 599 shares. Dsm Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indiana Trust & Inv Mgmt holds 0.34% or 374 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,080 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 5,406 shares. Barbara Oil Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. The California-based Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills Gp Inc stated it has 1,547 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 606,660 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 155,136 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 360 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dearborn Prns Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 630 shares. Moreover, Choate Invest Advsr has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,274 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated has 17,413 shares.