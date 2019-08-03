Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Rudman Errol M Decreased Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Market Value Rose

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.13M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +5%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 954,469 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.88 million for 6.09 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 212,223 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Lc stated it has 26,533 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moody Bank Trust Division invested in 0.01% or 4,394 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.26% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 47,793 shares. Enterprise Corporation has 0.06% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated reported 301,106 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc owns 21,449 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 20,755 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hilton Capital owns 4,350 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc reported 1,920 shares. High Pointe Cap Lc invested in 10,070 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.44 million for 7.92 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

