Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.50 Million; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Third Point Upped by $79.20 Million Its Holding

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.56M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $184.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

