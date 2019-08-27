Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Mirador Capital Partners LP Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Lowered by $1.01 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 400,436 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 2.21M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vodafone Shares Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares to 90,291 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One accumulated 0.03% or 468,980 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 6,310 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 30,544 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11.73M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Long Pond Limited Partnership holds 1.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 2.86 million shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 218 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 271,803 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 61,024 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 137,028 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.08% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock’s Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.