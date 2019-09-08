Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Hbk Investments LP Upped Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) as Market Valuation Declined

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.62M shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 66,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity accumulated 63,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Invesco reported 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sei Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 892 shares. 405,905 were reported by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 138,391 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 137,643 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. State Street holds 0.01% or 10.21M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 17,211 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 64,491 shares. 482,130 are owned by First Advsr L P.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $50.09M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

