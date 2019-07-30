Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Value Rose While Eii Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; As Abb Limited (ABB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Boosted Stake

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.49M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 35,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,470 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, down from 125,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 682,352 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares to 158,453 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,196 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

