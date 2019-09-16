Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Price Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $10.00 Million; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Cut Stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) as Stock Declined

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 24,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 32,181 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 56,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 456,608 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 5.25 million shares traded or 200.76% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 546,059 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 409,448 shares. State Street Corp reported 10.91M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 31,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 353,554 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 40,671 shares. Pzena Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.26M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 34,538 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 84,700 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 239,993 shares stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $50.06 million for 21.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) CEO David Bauer on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas: A Solid Utility Stock With Long-Term Marcellus/Utica Driven Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: National Fuel Gas Co. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Is A Buyer Of National Fuel Gas – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 45,831 shares to 110,632 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 157,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & Com holds 16,540 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Com invested in 16,767 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Dupont Capital Management has 34,196 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 22,100 shares. Fdx Incorporated has 8,241 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 695,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Investment has 0.02% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 201,035 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 6,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 374,400 shares. 6.01 million are held by State Street.