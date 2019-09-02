Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Value Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $12.50 Million; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding Held by Lodge Hill Capital Llc

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 975,332 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,654 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202,052 were reported by Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 54,685 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 200 shares. Leavell Investment Management holds 6,475 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ci Invests owns 4.16 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Zwj Counsel has 299,326 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,939 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 28,323 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 41,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Madison Invest Holding Inc owns 1.82% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.32 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 10,054 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 227,625 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Pcl has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,008 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DiamondRock Hospitality taps Wells Fargo exec for CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 71,340 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 271,803 shares in its portfolio. 753,061 were reported by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company. Cna Fincl stated it has 33,571 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 0.02% or 141,372 shares. 38,000 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 191,983 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 65,643 shares. Kempen Nv stated it has 469,293 shares. Thompson Invest Incorporated owns 44,205 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 34,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 134,385 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 84,700 shares.