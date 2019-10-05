Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Value Declined While Aqr Capital Management Decreased by $826,510 Its Position; Ironwood Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 82,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 467,980 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 550,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj reported 956,197 shares stake. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zacks Management holds 208,478 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm reported 7,700 shares stake. California-based Route One Inv Company Limited Partnership has invested 16.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Maryland-based Df Dent And Co Incorporated has invested 2.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Management reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 9,460 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 1.83 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 152,630 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Dean Invest Associate Lc holds 76,813 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 173,942 shares. Wilkins Counsel invested in 210,050 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 34,538 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 267,574 shares. Waterfront Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.23% or 723,820 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,204 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Legal General Gru Public Limited holds 1.33M shares. Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.09M shares stake. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company reported 85,500 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 134,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc stated it has 2.27 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 56,204 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has 0.09% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Canandaigua Bank And Tru has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 10,385 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 31,751 shares to 77,640 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 68,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

