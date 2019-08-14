Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Valuation Declined While Waterfront Capital Partners Has Boosted Position; Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Its Sm Energy Company (SM) Holding by $623,543; Stock Value Declined

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 36,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.05M, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 3.81 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 79.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 365,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 823,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 458,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 2.59 million shares traded or 44.16% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. The insider Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 23,815 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $60.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 3.04 million shares. Pnc Service reported 6,162 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation stated it has 25,506 shares. Key Grp (Cayman) stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 38,480 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0% stake. Alyeska Lp owns 0.34% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.39 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 55,929 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 59,685 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.11% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluecrest Mngmt owns 40,380 shares. Oslo Asset As has 2.49 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability owns 17,797 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc invested in 88,335 shares or 0% of the stock. 154,119 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 3.31 million shares. 55,018 were accumulated by Amp Limited. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Clearbridge Invs Llc accumulated 0% or 3,189 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 40,671 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 168,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 24,737 shares. Spirit Of America reported 232,100 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 74,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 191,983 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.