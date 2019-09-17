Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding Maintained by Long Pond Capital Lp; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lowered Its Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Position by $546,000

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 26,263 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 509,425 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 3.77M shares traded or 112.08% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc. by 88,181 shares to 125,576 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 768,821 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $75.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.