Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Position by $1.22 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 614,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.68 million, down from 625,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 12.13 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 1.44 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,252 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Invesco stated it has 3.90 million shares. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sei holds 0.01% or 224,070 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 39,155 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 16,473 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 312,489 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.30 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 64,550 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Price T Rowe Md holds 120,729 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 68,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 34,538 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “See home inside Lennar’s new community priced under $200,000 – Houston Business Journal” on April 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock’s Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan experts talk state of U.S. economy, role of global markets during Charlotte visit – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares to 119,721 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).