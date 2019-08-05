Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $12.50 Million; Regions Financial Has Raised Its Position in Vail Resorts (MTN) as Stock Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 2442.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 1,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, up from 66 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $241.92. About 176,695 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN)

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 963,697 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,624 shares to 88,758 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks (NYSE:ITW) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,175 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings.