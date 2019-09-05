Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $12.50 Million as Stock Declined; As Us Bancorp (USB) Shares Rose, Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 506,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 13.93 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671.29M, down from 14.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 3.03M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 1.05 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Limited holds 0.04% or 20,904 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,759 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 537,429 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 323,216 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability owns 26,786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Ltd owns 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 13,012 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Tru owns 0.27% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 94,827 shares. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 19,956 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 57,924 shares. Ledyard Bankshares owns 6,190 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1,102 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 52,137 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.05% or 3,605 shares. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 37,341 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19,171 shares to 56,045 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 88,335 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.18% or 191,753 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 100,117 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 199,817 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 141,372 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.08% or 38,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 26,619 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 5.56M shares or 0.1% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 317,528 shares. 153 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Citigroup Inc reported 235,182 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3.27 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 40,671 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).