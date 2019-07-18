Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Position; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Value Rose

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.86% or $39.34 during the last trading session, reaching $323.1. About 13.87 million shares traded or 137.08% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 246,023 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.41M for 8.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 71,340 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Invest has 44,205 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. 30,544 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability has 129,650 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 271,803 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 394,990 shares. 75,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 496,220 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 14,652 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 527,522 shares. Smithfield Tru Comm reported 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 137,028 are owned by Indexiq Advsr. 1,030 were accumulated by Whittier.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hl Serv Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability reported 700 shares. Scopus Asset LP has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tuttle Tactical holds 2.77% or 27,536 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.03 million shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,891 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 567 shares. Srs Invest Lc accumulated 3.56M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56 shares. Hilltop Hldg holds 2,021 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wright Investors Ser invested in 3,290 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Sun Life Finance accumulated 742 shares.