Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Position; Parnassus Investments Holds Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 2.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849.98M, up from 10.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.62M shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

